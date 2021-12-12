Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOZ shares. NBF reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TSE MOZ traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 643,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$753.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

