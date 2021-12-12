Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells $1,623,478.38 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -270.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.59.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
