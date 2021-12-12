Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells $1,623,478.38 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -270.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

