Marlin (POND) One Day Volume Tops $17.93 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $51.91 million and approximately $17.93 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.86 or 0.08066669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.82 or 1.00231037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

