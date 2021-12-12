Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.57.

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC opened at $161.32 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -136.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

