Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $525.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.50.

NYSE:MLM opened at $439.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $258.18 and a 52-week high of $439.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

