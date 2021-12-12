MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.34. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. 356,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

