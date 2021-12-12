Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,361.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $1.03 million and $49,361.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.21 or 0.08251028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

