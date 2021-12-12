Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $23.32

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $24.10. Materialise shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,559 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Materialise’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth $4,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 144.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.