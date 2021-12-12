McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.