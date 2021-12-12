McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

McLaren Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MLAIU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 13th. McLaren Technology Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ MLAIU opened at $10.07 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

