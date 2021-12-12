Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $874,312.57 and $1,895.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00275628 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009063 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003593 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

