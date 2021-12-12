Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

