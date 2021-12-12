MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $5.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFA. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in MFA Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

