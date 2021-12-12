MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.8% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 112,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

