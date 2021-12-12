Michael Henry Sells 33,505 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TLYS stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $483.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

