Michael O’grady Sells 48,110 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.