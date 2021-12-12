Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.2% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

