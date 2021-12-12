Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

