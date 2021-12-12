Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

