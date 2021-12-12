Millennium Management LLC Has $922,000 Stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNXP stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

