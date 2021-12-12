Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $14.10 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

