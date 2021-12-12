Millennium Management LLC Sells 137,000 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) by 60.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of ROCRU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

