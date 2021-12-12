Millennium Management LLC Sells 167,937 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,937 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 130.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 626,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 354,464 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $10,013,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

