Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MIME. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,382,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.