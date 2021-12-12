Mina (MINA) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00007404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $28.26 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 318,738,736 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

