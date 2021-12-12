Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) versus AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.94 $1.94 million ($0.85) -1.07 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $5.42 million 12.50 -$40.38 million ($0.33) -1.72

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 617.44%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 780.90%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -88.55% -38.59% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,015.76% N/A -47.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

