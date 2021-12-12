Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Critical Comparison

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 33,292.80 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 7.86 $6.38 billion $21.52 29.86

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mirion Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 15 1 2.94

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus price target of $627.82, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Thermo Fisher Scientific 21.93% 28.14% 14.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Mirion Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare setting

