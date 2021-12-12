Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 61,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 572,954 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on MF. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MF. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

