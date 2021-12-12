Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

