MobileCoin (MOB) Price Hits $14.31 on Major Exchanges

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.31 or 0.00028929 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $1.36 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

