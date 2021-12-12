Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $272.21, but opened at $252.12. Moderna shares last traded at $239.86, with a volume of 170,002 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,563,385 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

