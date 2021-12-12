Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

