Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 20,409 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 217.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $344.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.