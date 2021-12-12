Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after buying an additional 418,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $361.39 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $362.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

