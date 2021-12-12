Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

