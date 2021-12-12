Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 3,101 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $348.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.46 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.84.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

