Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

