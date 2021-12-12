Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

