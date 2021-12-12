Morgan Stanley Acquires 32,420 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSEU opened at $36.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

