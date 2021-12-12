Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

