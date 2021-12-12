Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 391.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $611.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.