Morgan Stanley Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 388.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $737.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.49. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.