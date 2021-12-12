Morgan Stanley Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

LSXMK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSXMK stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,026,000 after buying an additional 215,879 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

