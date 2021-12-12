Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 519,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,574,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

