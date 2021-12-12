Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,554,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NOMD opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.