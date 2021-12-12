Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 5,220” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($69.22) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.57) to GBX 5,200 ($68.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.42) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,987.69 ($66.14).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,754 ($63.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,683.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,358.14.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($61.89), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,498.00). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last three months.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

