Morgan Stanley Reiterates “NA” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Morgan Stanley restated their na rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.60.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.60.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

