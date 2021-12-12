Morgan Stanley Sells 18,103 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AXT were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AXT by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $354.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.21. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

