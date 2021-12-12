MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

