MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 2.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $79.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

